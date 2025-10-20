Malenstyn (personal) has been designated as a non-roster player, according to the NHL media site.

The Sabres announced Monday that Malenstyn will be absent for a couple of days because of a personal matter. As a result, the 27-year-old forward will miss at least Monday's matchup against Montreal. However, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Due to Malenstyn's absence, Josh Dunne will probably be in the lineup against the Canadiens on Monday.