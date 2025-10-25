Levi posted a 19-save shutout in AHL Rochester's 4-0 win over Laval on Friday.

Levi has been tasked with dominating the AHL this season, and he's off to a 3-0-0 start. He's allowed seven goals on 76 shots over his first three games, but he also posted his first shutout of the season Friday, which was the eighth of his AHL career. The Sabres are carrying three goalies on the NHL roster now that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is healthy -- until that logjam is cleared, Levi will remain in Rochester.