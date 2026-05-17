Quinn scored twice on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.

All three of Quinn's points came on the power play. The 24-year-old had gone 13 games without a goal prior to Saturday. Getting Quinn's offense going is a good sign for the Sabres' depth heading into Game 7 on Monday. He's produced seven points, 23 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating over 12 playoff outings while primarily filling a middle-six role.