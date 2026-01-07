Bryson has gone six games without a point after failing to find the scoresheet in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Bryson's playing time is picking up while Michael Kesselring (lower body) and Conor Timmins (leg) are on injured reserve. Since Bryson's two-point effort versus the Blackhawks on Nov. 21, he has picked up one helper in 14 appearances. He has a total of four points, nine shots on net, 12 blocked shots, seven hits and six PIM through 25 outings this season while seeing third-pairing usage when he plays.