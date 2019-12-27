Play

Sabres' Johan Larsson: Game-time decision

Larsson (undisclosed) will be a game-time call versus Boston on Friday.

Larsson missed the prior two outings due to his undisclosed problem. If he isn't able to play Friday, the center would seem to be a near lock to return for Sunday's reverse clash with the Bruins. Larsson's potential return would allow the Sabres to return to a more traditional 12 forward, seven defensemen lineup.

