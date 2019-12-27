Sabres' Johan Larsson: Game-time decision
Larsson (undisclosed) will be a game-time call versus Boston on Friday.
Larsson missed the prior two outings due to his undisclosed problem. If he isn't able to play Friday, the center would seem to be a near lock to return for Sunday's reverse clash with the Bruins. Larsson's potential return would allow the Sabres to return to a more traditional 12 forward, seven defensemen lineup.
More News
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Facing two-game absence•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Leaves contest vs. Philly•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Stays hot versus Blues•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Piling up points in December•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Makes impact in OT loss•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Logs three assists in first period•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.