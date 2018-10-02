Sabres' Johan Larsson: Headed to IR
The Sabres placed Larsson (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Larsson is still considered day-to-day, so although he doesn't appear to be on track to play Thursday against the Bruins, he could presumably be ready to return to action as soon as Saturday against the Rangers. Either way, he only totaled four goals and 17 points in 80 games last season, and isn't worth consideration in most fantasy formats.
