Kesselring (undisclosed) left Wednesday's preseason game versus the Penguins, but his injury is not believed to be serious, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Kesselring departed late in the second period, but it appears to be precautionary for now. The Sabres are already dealing with a number of injuries on the blue line, so it's unclear if they'll take any chances with Kesselring's health in the team's preseason finale Friday in Pittsburgh.