Kesselring (ankle) will be a game-time decision in Montreal on Thursday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Kesselring has missed the last two games after tweaking his ankle against the Wild on Jan. 17. The 26-year-old defenseman has yet to acquire a point in 17 games this season, though he was an offensive threat in 2024-25 with seven goals an 22 assists in 82 regular-season games. Should Kesselring not be available, Zach Metsa will remain in the lineup.