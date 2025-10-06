Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kesselring (undisclosed) will start the 2025-26 season on injured reserve.
Kesselring had already been ruled out for Opening Night against the Rangers on Thursday, and he'll now start the season on IR. The right-shot blueliner was deemed week-to-week by head coach Lindy Ruff on Friday. Jacob Bryson could see consistent ice time on the third pairing until Kesselring is ready to return.
