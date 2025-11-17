Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Set for extended absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kesselring (lower body) is undergoing further evaluation but is facing a long-term absence, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports Monday.
Kesselring was out of action for the Sabres' first nine matches of the season due to a lower-body injury. It's not clear if this latest lower-body issue is related. Regardless, with Kesselring likely on the shelf for a while, Jacob Bryson is the most likely candidate to see increased minutes.
