Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Surfaces on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kesselring (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
The Sabres recalled Zach Metsa from AHL Rochester in a corresponding move. Kesselring doesn't have a timeline for his return to the lineup after being injured in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit. He hasn't earned a point in nine appearances this season while posting 10 shots on goal, nine blocked shots and seven hits.
