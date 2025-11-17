default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kesselring (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

The Sabres recalled Zach Metsa from AHL Rochester in a corresponding move. Kesselring doesn't have a timeline for his return to the lineup after being injured in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit. He hasn't earned a point in nine appearances this season while posting 10 shots on goal, nine blocked shots and seven hits.

More News