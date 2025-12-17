Head coach Lindy Ruff said Wednesday that Krebs is dealing with an illness, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Krebs was absent from Wednesday's practice session due to his illness, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up for Thursday's home game against the Flyers. The 24-year-old hasn't yet missed a game this year, and he's recorded nine assists, 76 hits, 40 PIM and 19 blocked shots while averaging 13:45 of ice time over 32 appearances. If he's unable to suit up against Philadelphia, Tyson Kozak could enter the lineup.