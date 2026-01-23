Krebs scored an empty-net goal and added four hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Krebs has three goals and an assist over his last four games. He's been back on the fourth line lately, but his production is still there despite the lack of quality minutes on offense. The 24-year-old center has six goals, 20 points, 57 shots on net, 118 hits, 30 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 50 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 30-point mark for the first time, but Krebs' offense could be volatile if he stays in the bottom six for an extended period of time.