Krebs scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Boston.

The multi-point performance, and the GWG, were both the first of the season for Krebs. The 24-year-old has only two goals on the season, but both have come in the last three games as he gets a look on Tage Thompson's line -- Krebs led all Sabres forwards in even-strength ice time Saturday at 16:28. On the season, the physical winger has 13 points, 92 hits, 43 shots on net, 40 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 37 games.