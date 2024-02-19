Luukkonen will protect the home net Monday versus Anaheim, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Eric Comrie (illness) won't be in the lineup, so Buffalo recalled Dustin Tokarski from AHL Rochester on Monday to serve as Luukkonen's backup. The 24-year-old Luukkonen has stopped 63 of 65 shots en route to winning his past two starts. He has a 14-13-2 record this season with four shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 30 appearances. The Ducks sit 29th in the league with 2.56 goals per contest this campaign.