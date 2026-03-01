Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Second win since Olympic break
Luukkonen made 36 saves in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday.
UPL has won two games since the break, and he's allowed just three goals in that span. His record improves to 13-7-2 with a 2.62 GAA and .908 save percentage. Alex Lyon allowed just two goals in a win over the Panthers on Friday night, so watch for the team to continue to alternate the goalies going forward. That makes Luukkonen a great daily play, but a touch of a risk in weeklies simply because of games played.
