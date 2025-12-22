Luukkonen stopped 26 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Even with reinforcements, the Devils weren't able to stop the suddenly-hot Sabres. Luukkonen did his part after being on the bench for five straight games after getting pulled from his Dec. 8 loss versus the Flames. The 26-year-old is up to 5-5-1 with a 2.73 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 11 appearances this season. Alex Lyon has played too well to relinquish the crease, but Luukkonen is at least back to applying some pressure after his struggles earlier in the month. The Sabres' next game is Tuesday versus the Senators.