Duclair (coach's decision) is expected to make his Senators debut Sunday against the Flames, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.

Duclair was acquired from Colombus on Saturday as part of the Ryan Dzingel trade. The 23-year-old will suit up for his fourth NHL franchise in just five seasons. He's expected to be a top-six winger in Ottawa's depleted group of forwards.

