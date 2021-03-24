Watson is facing a 4-6 week absence due to a broken hand, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Watson was bogged down in a 25-game goal drought prior to getting hurt in which he registered six assists, 27 shots and 75 hits while averaging 12:17 of ice time. Without Watson in the lineup, Ryan Dzingel and Alex Formenton could both see upticks in ice time. If Watson is out closer to the six-week timetable, he'll miss the remainder of the season.