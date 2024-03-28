Katchouk logged a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Katchouk grabbed an assist on Artem Zub's opening goal 2:37 into the first period before extending Ottawa's lead to 2-0 just a few minutes later, deflecting a Parker Kelly shot for Katchouk's first goal in 10 games with the Senators. The 25-year-old Katchouk now has six goals and 11 points across 47 games between Ottawa and Chicago this season. While he provides a physical presence, Katchouk isn't likely to offer consistent production offensively in a fourth-line role.