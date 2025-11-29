Tkachuk logged an assist, fired eight shots on net and added three hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Tkachuk missed 20 games due to a thumb injury, but he should see top-six minutes and power-play time moving forward. He's earned four helpers, 18 shots, 13 hits and four PIM over four outings this season. Few players can match Tkachuk's blend of quality offense and elite physicality, so fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to get him back in their lineups.