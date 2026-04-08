Senators' Carter Yakemchuk: Sent down to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yakemchuk (concussion) was returned to the minors Wednesday.
Yakemchuk was in the concussion protocol, but his demotion to the minors would indicate that he's been cleared. In his four NHL contests, the 20-year-old blueliner has tallied one goal on five shots, one assist and four blocks while averaging 14:32 of ice time.
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