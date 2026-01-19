Batherson scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Batherson earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 21 versus the Bruins. The 27-year-old winger hasn't gone more than two contests without a point in that stretch, but it's good to see him have a bigger game. For the season, he's up to 19 goals, 44 points, 99 shots on net, 69 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 45 appearances. He's still on track to top the 70-point mark for the first time in his career.