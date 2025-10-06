Batherson (upper body) was moved to injured reserve Monday.

Batherson probably won't be ready for Opening Night against Tampa Bay on Thursday, but he is eligible to be activated whenever he receives clearance to return. He accounted for 26 goals, 68 points, 192 shots on net and 149 hits across 82 regular-season games in 2024-25. Once he's healthy, Batherson will likely occupy a top-six role and see power-play time.