Senators' Drake Batherson: New career mark in points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Batherson scored twice in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins on Thursday.
Batherson's second goal tied the game 3-3 in the third period. The goals were his first in six games (two assists). Batherson now has 29 goals which is a new career mark. He has 63 points and 154 shots in 69 games, and if he can maintain this pace, he'll deliver the best point total of his NHL career. Batherson's previous best was 68 points, which he set last season.
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