Batherson scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas.

Batherson put the Sens up 1-0 just 49 seconds into the game when he took a cross-ice pass and beat Jake Oettinger over the right shoulder from the left circle. The winger is on a career pace so far, with six goals and 11 assists in 14 games -- that would see Batherson flirt with 100 points this season. However, his 19.4 shooting percentage (31 shots) is bloated when compared to his career mark of 13.0, so expect his 35-goal pace to slow.