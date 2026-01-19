Cozens scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Cozens has netted a goal in three straight games, including two straight contests with a power-play tally. The 24-year-old center is up to 15 goals, 36 points (21 on the power play), 113 shots on net, 128 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-15 rating. Cozens' blend of offense and physical play remains a good fit for fantasy managers who need help in hits and PIM without sacrificing scoring.