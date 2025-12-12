Senators' Dylan Cozens: Three helpers in Thursday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cozens pocketed three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-3 win over Columbus.
The 24-year-old center helped set up tallies by David Perron, Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle as the Senators raced out to a 3-0 lead before the first period was over. Cozens has five assists in the last two games, and through 30 contests on the season he's produced nine goals, 22 points, 87 hits, 65 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-12 rating, with 13 of his points (five goals, eight helpers) coming on the power play.
More News
-
Senators' Dylan Cozens: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Senators' Dylan Cozens: Strikes on power play in loss•
-
Senators' Dylan Cozens: Finds twine on power play•
-
Senators' Dylan Cozens: Two points in win Thursday•
-
Senators' Dylan Cozens: Supplies pair of assists•
-
Senators' Dylan Cozens: Three points vs. Washington•