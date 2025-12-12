Cozens pocketed three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-3 win over Columbus.

The 24-year-old center helped set up tallies by David Perron, Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle as the Senators raced out to a 3-0 lead before the first period was over. Cozens has five assists in the last two games, and through 30 contests on the season he's produced nine goals, 22 points, 87 hits, 65 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-12 rating, with 13 of his points (five goals, eight helpers) coming on the power play.