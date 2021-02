Brannstrom scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Montreal.

Brannstrom threaded a wrist shot through traffic early in the second period for his first career goal. His five shots on goal also represented a season-high. In fact, Brannstrom hadn't registered more than two shots in any of first six games this year. The 21-year-old now has one goal and two assists on the year.