Bernard-Docker scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Bernard-Docker opened the scoring at 4:09 of the first period. The defenseman has three goals and an assist over his last eight games, though he was also scratched for one contest in that span. He may not be an everyday part of the lineup when Artem Zub (illness) is available again. Bernard-Docker is at eight points, 16 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 30 outings, playing primarily on the third pairing.