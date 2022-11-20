Bernard-Docker will be sidelined for a month with a high ankle sprain, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Bernard-Docker logged an assist, nine hits, and six blocked shots in six games since he was called up to the Senators. The 22-year-old blueliner played 16:46 Saturday against New Jersey while apparently fighting through the injury. Jacob Larsson could slot into Bernard-Docker's third-pairing role unless the Sens make additional moves.