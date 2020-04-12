Bernard-Docker confirmed Saturday that he informed the Senators' brass that he'll return to North Dakota for his junior season in 2020-21, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The No. 26 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Bernard-Docker said that a desire to further develop his game and attempt to bring home a national title with the Fighting Hawks were his main reasons for returning to school. The 19-year-old blueliner posted seven goals and 18 assists in 32 games as a sophomore in 2019-20.