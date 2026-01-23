Reimer stopped 21 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Predators. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 27 seconds left in the game.

Reimer was coming off his first win of the season, but he wasn't able to repeat that outcome. The 37-year-old is likely to remain as the Senators' No. 1 goaltender while Linus Ullmark (personal) remains away from the team since Leevi Merilainen was sent to AHL Belleville earlier this week. Reimer is 1-1-1 with a 3.02 GAA and .889 save percentage in three appearances this season since signing with the Senators on Jan. 12.