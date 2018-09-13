Pageau suffered an injury during training camp testing Thursday, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.

While the team has yet to provide a more detailed update -- which it plans to do Friday -- early reports per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports are that Pageau will need surgery to repair his Achilles and will miss 4-6 months. If that's the case, the team will need somebody -- Zack Smith, Chris Tierney or Logan Brown -- to step into a top-six role in order to fill in for the Ontario native.