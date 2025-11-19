Senators' Lars Eller: Won't play versus Ducks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eller will be sidelined for Thursday's matchup with Anaheim, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Eller appears to be dealing with an undisclosed injury, and the team has yet to release a clear timeline regarding the nature or severity of his injury. The veteran center is currently mired in a seven-game pointless streak during which he's managed a paltry four shots. With Eller on the shelf, Stephen Halliday looks poised to make his NHL debut against the Ducks.