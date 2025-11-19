Eller will be sidelined for Thursday's matchup with Anaheim, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Eller appears to be dealing with an undisclosed injury, and the team has yet to release a clear timeline regarding the nature or severity of his injury. The veteran center is currently mired in a seven-game pointless streak during which he's managed a paltry four shots. With Eller on the shelf, Stephen Halliday looks poised to make his NHL debut against the Ducks.