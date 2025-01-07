Guenette was elevated from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Guenette has seen action in just eight NHL games over the previous two seasons, generating zero points, eight shots, and seven blocks while averaging 13:10 of ice time. The 23-year-old blueliner has been slightly more productive in the minors this year, registering three goals and six helpers in 27 games for Belleville. The decision to call up Guenette from the minors doesn't bode well for the availability of Jacob Bernard-Docker (lower body) after he was helped off the ice Monday.