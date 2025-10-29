Amadio scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Amadio has earned all three of his points, including two goals, over the last four games. The 29-year-old forward is occupying a middle-six role for the Senators, and he saw a season-high 2:37 of power-play time Tuesday, though it's unclear if he'll be a regular with the man advantage going forward. Amadio has produced 11 shots on net, 15 hits and eight blocked shots across 11 appearances.