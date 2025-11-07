Amadio scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Amadio has three goals over his last four games. The 29-year-old is finding some consistency in a middle-six role after a slow start to the season. Overall, he has four goals, one assist, 16 shots on net, 21 hits and 13 blocked shots through 14 appearances, which should be enough for him to maintain steady ice time.