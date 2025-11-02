Amadio scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Amadio now scored three times in the last six games. He also has an assist in that span, and that accounts for all of his offense on the year. The 29-year-old forward is filling a middle-six role, and while he's chipping in some offense, he's worth a look in deep fantasy formats. He's added 13 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 13 appearances overall.