Amadio scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

That's a fourth straight game with a goal for Amadio. His tally came in the third period to give the Senators some extra breathing room after the Mammoth had a goal overturned. Amadio has six goals and an assist this season, all within the last nine contests, as he continues to perform well in a middle-six role. He's added 19 shots on net, 24 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances.