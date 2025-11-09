Amadio scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

It extended his goal streak to three games and three goals. Amadio pushed the score to 2-0 in the first frame when he took a centering pass from Claude Giroux, skated in from the slot and beat Samuel Ersson glove side. Amadio isn't known for his offense -- he put up three straight 27-point campaigns prior to this season. His shooting percentage (29.4) is completely unsustainable, so now's the time to trade him if he's on your roster.