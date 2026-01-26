Jensen scored a goal in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Jensen closed out the scoring for the Senators with a wrister at the 3:56 mark of the third period. That was just his fourth goal of the campaign. The 35-year-old veteran isn't much of a fantasy contributor when it comes to goals or assists, but it's worth noting that he has two goals and two helpers in his last six games while notching all but one of his four goals since the beginning of January. It might not be enough to be an option in standard formats, but he could be worth a flyer as a waiver pickup in deeper leagues.