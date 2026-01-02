Jensen scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Jensen was a healthy scratch Monday versus the Blue Jackets. Prior to that, he had logged a mere four assists over 20 contests since his Nov. 11 goal versus the Stars. The defenseman has been limited to a bottom-four role this season, which makes it hard for him to be a regular on the scoresheet. He's at nine points, 24 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 26 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 38 appearances. Jensen is at risk of missing the 20-point mark for the second time in three years.