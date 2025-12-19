Jensen logged an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Jensen snapped a 10-game point drought when he set up Brady Tkachuk's second goal of the contest. The 35-year-old Jensen saw 19:16 of ice time Thursday, his highest total since Nov. 11. He's been firmly in a bottom-four role this season, which limits his appeal in fantasy, especially since he didn't have a high ceiling to begin with. Jensen is at seven points, 21 shots on net, 22 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 33 appearances.