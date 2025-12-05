Senators' Shane Pinto: Hurt in Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pinto (lower body) was injured versus the Rangers on Thursday and won't return to the game.
Pinto can be considered day-to-day until more information is available. He was injured on a hit in the first period. His status should be updated prior to Saturday's game versus the Blues.
