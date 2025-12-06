Pinto (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Ottawa recalled Hayden Hodgson from AHL Belleville in a corresponding move. Pinto sustained the injury in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers. He will miss at least the next three games, starting with Saturday's matchup against St. Louis, after landing on the IR list. However, it's unclear when he will return to the lineup. Pinto has 12 goals, 18 points, 65 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and 34 hits across 27 appearances this season.