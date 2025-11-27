Pinto scored a goal on two shots and racked up nine hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Pinto was excellent both early and late in this contest. His tally 51 seconds into the game opened the scoring, and he also had the only shootout goal for either team to secure the Senators' win. He's scored three times over his last six games and could be heating up again after a goal drought earlier in November. The 25-year-old center has 11 goals, 17 points, 57 shots on net, 29 hits, 16 blocked shots and 12 PIM over 23 appearances this season.