Pinto scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Pinto has three goals over the first five games of the Senators' current road trip. He's up to 12 goals, 18 points, 61 shots on net, 30 hits, 16 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 24 appearances this season. Pinto has often seen far more ice time than his third-line assignment would suggest -- he's averaging a career-high 19:33 per game -- which should help him continue to produce at a strong rate.