Pinto collected two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

After being held off the scoresheet Monday in his return from a lower-body injury, Pinto sparked Ottawa's offense to life in the second period Thursday, helping to set up tallies by Nick Jensen and Ridly Greig. It was Pinto's first multi-point performance since the second game of the season, and through 29 contests he's produced 12 goals and 20 points with 68 shots on net, 36 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating.