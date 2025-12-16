Head coach Travis Green told reporters in Winnipeg on Monday that Chabot (upper body) is skating and is getting closer to returning to the lineup, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Chabot hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 22 in San Jose. Garrioch noted that Chabot is trending toward playing this week, with a potential return date being against the Penguins on Thursday or the Blackhawks on Saturday. The left-shot blueliner will likely slot back into a second-pairing role once he's in the lineup.